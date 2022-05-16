News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Here Comes The Sun

Here Comes The Sun

By Rediff News Bureau
May 16, 2022 17:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A heatwave swept through North India on Sunday with the mercury crossing 49 degrees Celsius in pockets of Delhi.

Gurugram in Haryana witnessed a scalding 48.1 degrees Celsius, the highest since May 10, 1966, when the city logged 49 degrees Celsius.

The mercury leaped to a whopping 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi while Najafgarh in southwest Delhi recorded 49.1 degrees Celsius.

Please click on the images for glimpses of how North Indians are trying to beat the heat.

IMAGE: Commuters use scarves to shield themselves from the heat on a hot summer day in Prayagraj. All photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Children riding pillion on a scooter shield themselves from the sun on a hot summer afternoon in Gurugram.

 

IMAGE: A man quenches his thirst at the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow.

 

IMAGE: A mother and daughter use an umbrella to protect themselves from the sun in Gurugram.

 

IMAGE: Commuters try to avoid the heat in Prayagraj.

 

IMAGE: Tourists at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

 

IMAGE: Umbrellas at the Taj Mahal.

 

IMAGE: A traffic policeman quenches his thirst on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

 

IMAGE: Can the umbrella shield these ladies from a scorcher sun in New Delhi?

 

IMAGE: A handkerchief may not be enough protection against the relentless heat?

 

IMAGE: A scarf to thwart the sun in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Temperatures hit a record high in Gurugram on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: Surat saw high temperatures as well.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Temperature soars to 45 deg C in parts of Delhi
Temperature soars to 45 deg C in parts of Delhi
Beat The Heat Like The Tiger
Beat The Heat Like The Tiger
India sees warmest March in 122 years
India sees warmest March in 122 years
In a first, Madras HC conducts hearing via WhatsApp
In a first, Madras HC conducts hearing via WhatsApp
IndiGo violated rules in child boarding case: DGCA
IndiGo violated rules in child boarding case: DGCA
Give data of bodies found floating in Ganga: NGT
Give data of bodies found floating in Ganga: NGT
SC to hear plea against Gyanvapi survey on Tuesday
SC to hear plea against Gyanvapi survey on Tuesday
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Yeh Hai India: It's HOT, Yaar!

Yeh Hai India: It's HOT, Yaar!

Yeh Hai India: Hippos Get Hot Too!

Yeh Hai India: Hippos Get Hot Too!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances