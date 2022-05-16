Here Comes The Sun

A heatwave swept through North India on Sunday with the mercury crossing 49 degrees Celsius in pockets of Delhi.

Gurugram in Haryana witnessed a scalding 48.1 degrees Celsius, the highest since May 10, 1966, when the city logged 49 degrees Celsius.

The mercury leaped to a whopping 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi while Najafgarh in southwest Delhi recorded 49.1 degrees Celsius.

Please click on the images for glimpses of how North Indians are trying to beat the heat.

IMAGE: Commuters use scarves to shield themselves from the heat on a hot summer day in Prayagraj. All photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Children riding pillion on a scooter shield themselves from the sun on a hot summer afternoon in Gurugram.

IMAGE: A man quenches his thirst at the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow.

IMAGE: A mother and daughter use an umbrella to protect themselves from the sun in Gurugram.

IMAGE: Commuters try to avoid the heat in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Tourists at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

IMAGE: Umbrellas at the Taj Mahal.

IMAGE: A traffic policeman quenches his thirst on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

IMAGE: Can the umbrella shield these ladies from a scorcher sun in New Delhi?

IMAGE: A handkerchief may not be enough protection against the relentless heat?

IMAGE: A scarf to thwart the sun in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Temperatures hit a record high in Gurugram on Sunday.

IMAGE: Surat saw high temperatures as well.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com