Rediff.com  » News » Flood Fury Continues in Assam

Flood Fury Continues in Assam

By Rediff News Bureau
May 19, 2022 11:50 IST
As the rains continue unabated in Assam, the authorities have warned the situation could worsen in the coming days.

More than six lakh (600,000) people have been affected by the floods.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the havoc caused by floods in various districts of Assam.

 

IMAGE: Villagers row a makeshift banana raft to cross a flood affected area after heavy rainfall. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: SDRF personnel evacuate villagers from flood affected area.

 

IMAGE: A man rows a makeshift boat on a waterlogged village in Manduli, Hojai district.

 

IMAGE: Troops from the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps conduct a flood rescue operation in various parts of Hojai district.

 

IMAGE: Villagers wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rainfall at a village in Darrang.

 

IMAGE: People make their way through waterlogged National Highway 15.

 

IMAGE: Villagers with their belongings leave their submerged village.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Rediff News Bureau
 
