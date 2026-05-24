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DRI Busts Cigarette Smuggling Racket In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 24, 2026 17:17 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully intercepted a cigarette smuggling operation in Uttar Pradesh, seizing 3,00,000 foreign-origin cigarettes worth approximately Rs 45 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal trade.

Key Points

  • DRI seizes 3,00,000 smuggled foreign-origin cigarettes in Uttar Pradesh.
  • The smuggled cigarettes, valued at Rs 45 lakh, originated from Myanmar.
  • Cigarettes were concealed in a truck transporting bamboo cuts from Assam.
  • The seizure was made under the Customs Act, 1962, and COTPA, 2003.
  • DRI has seized 15,32,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes in UP in the last 8 months.

The DRI has seized 3,00,000 sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes worth around Rs 45 lakh that were being smuggled from Myanmar into India and transported from Assam to Uttar Pradesh concealed inside a truck, officials said on Sunday.

DRI Operation Targets Cigarette Smuggling

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about a large consignment of smuggled cigarettes being transported under the cover of bamboo cuts, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers mounted surveillance on National Highway-27 in Gorakhpur and monitored suspected vehicles coming from Assam, an official statement said.

 

After maintaining vigil for nearly 12 hours, officials intercepted a suspected truck in the early hours of May 23.

Concealment and Discovery of Smuggled Goods

A detailed search of the vehicle revealed it was carrying 9.42 metric tonnes of bamboo cuts. Officials said that a specially fabricated secret cavity had been created behind the driver's cabin using welded steel partitions.

During inspection of the concealed space, officers recovered 30 cartons containing 3,00,000 sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes of the brand "ESSE Lights Super Slim", the statement said.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

The consignment was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

Officials also said that with this seizure, the DRI has confiscated a total of 15,32,000 sticks of smuggled foreign-origin cigarettes, valued at approximately Rs 2.32 crore, in various cases across Uttar Pradesh over the past eight months.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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