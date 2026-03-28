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Home  » News » Indian Authorities Halt Illegal Red Sanders Export Attempt at Cochin Port

Indian Authorities Halt Illegal Red Sanders Export Attempt at Cochin Port

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 20:49 IST

Indian authorities have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 512 kg of red sanders, a protected wood species, from Cochin Port to China, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade.

Key Points

  • The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 512 kg of red sanders at Cochin Port.
  • The red sanders were concealed within a shipment declared as rubber core veneer destined for China.
  • Red sanders are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and their export is prohibited.
  • The seized red sanders and cover cargo have been confiscated under the Customs Act, and an investigation is ongoing.
  • DRI Cochin Zonal Unit has seized contraband worth approximately Rs 80 crore this financial year.

The DRI has foiled an attempt to illegally export 512 kg of red sanders from the International Container Transhipment Terminal at Cochin Port in Vallarpadam, officials said on Saturday.

According to a release, acting on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI's Cochin Zonal Unit intercepted a container bound for China.

 

The consignment had been declared as rubber core veneer. However, 16 logs of red sanders, weighing 512 kg, were found concealed between the veneer layers, the statement said.

The seized red sanders, along with the cover cargo, have been confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Legal Implications of Red Sanders Export

The DRI said red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) are listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, and their export is prohibited under the Foreign Trade Policy.

DRI's Recent Seizures in Kerala

In the current financial year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Cochin Zonal Unit has seized various contraband items, including narcotic drugs, gold, wildlife products, and foreign-origin smuggled or counterfeit cigarettes, collectively valued at around Rs 80 crore in Kerala, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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