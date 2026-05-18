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Man Arrested In Telangana For Illegal Red Sand Boa Trade

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 15:44 IST

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A man in Telangana has been arrested for attempting to illegally sell red sand boas, a protected species, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat wildlife trafficking in India.

Key Points

  • DRI officials arrested a man in Warangal, Telangana, for attempting to sell red sand boas.
  • The suspect was caught during an undercover operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
  • Two live Indian red sand boas (Eryx johnii) were recovered from the suspect's bag.
  • Red sand boas are a protected species under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
  • The accused and the seized snakes were handed over to the Forest Range Officer for further action.

DRI officials on Monday said they had apprehended a person in Telangana's Warangal district for allegedly attempting to sell two live red sand boas, a protected species.

Undercover Operation Uncovers Illegal Snake Trade

Acting on specific information that a person involved in the illegal trade of live snakes was attempting to sell them on the grey market, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Zonal Unit, conducted an undercover decoy operation on May 17.

 

The suspect was identified and intercepted while carrying a bag. During a search of the bag, officials recovered two live Indian red sand boas (Eryx johnii), the DRI said in a release.

Protected Species Under Wildlife Act

The Indian red sand boa is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended, which prohibits the trade or possession of the species, it added.

Following the seizure, the two red sand boas, along with the packing material and the accused, were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Warangal Range, for further proceedings under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the DRI said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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