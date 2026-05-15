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Home  » News » Three Held In Jharkhand For Trading Monitor Lizard Organs

Three Held In Jharkhand For Trading Monitor Lizard Organs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 11:15 IST

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In Jharkhand, three individuals have been arrested for the illegal trade of monitor lizard reproductive organs, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat wildlife crime.

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested in Ranchi for trading monitor lizard reproductive organs.
  • The arrests were made following a tip-off from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.
  • 30 dried copulatory organs of monitor lizards were recovered from a hotel room.
  • The trade of these organs is illegal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Three persons, including a 64-year-old man and his son, were arrested with reproductive organs of monitor lizards in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, officials said on Friday.

Arrest Details And Wildlife Crime Control

The trio was nabbed during a raid at a hotel in Daily Market police station area on Thursday, following a tip-off from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, they said.

 

"We recovered 30 dried copulatory organs of monitor lizards from the hotel room, following which they were arrested," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Ranchi, Shrikant Verma, said.

Legal Implications And Ongoing Investigation

Trade of these organs is prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Verma said.

The accused were sent to judicial custody on Friday, police said, adding, investigation is underway to trace others involved in the case, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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