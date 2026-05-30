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Over 24 Kg Of Drugs Seized In Kerala, Five Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 15:45 IST

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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Kerala, leading to the arrest of five individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized over 24 kg of narcotics in Kerala.
  • Five individuals involved in drug trafficking networks have been arrested under the NDPS Act.
  • The seized contraband includes methaqualone, methamphetamine, and hashish oil.
  • The drugs were seized at Kochi, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram under Operation Chakravyuh.
  • The drugs were intended for illicit distribution through various smuggling methods.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Kerala and arrested five individuals, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Details of the Drug Seizure in Kerala

The Cochin Unit of the DRI seized the contraband, including methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil, at Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram under Operation Chakravyuh. They were intended for illicit distribution.

 

Five individuals, including key operatives involved in the trafficking networks, have been apprehended under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Smuggling Methods Uncovered

The contraband was detected in different modes of smuggling, including passenger baggage at Airport, concealment in courier consignment and outbound export cargo, the ministry added.

Previous DRI Success in Kerala

During the last financial year, DRI's Cochin Zonal Unit seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs 70.76 crore in Kerala and arrested 21 persons in connection with various NDPS cases.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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