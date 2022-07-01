News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DRDO stages 'successful' test-flight of Made in India unmanned plane

DRDO stages 'successful' test-flight of Made in India unmanned plane

Source: PTI
July 01, 2022 17:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Friday successfully carried out the maiden flight of the indigenously developed unmanned aircraft at Chitradurga, Karnataka.

Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight and a smooth touchdown, an official press release said.

 

The flight marked a major milestone in proving critical technologies towards development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies, the statement read.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, a premier research laboratory of DRDO, the statement said.

”It is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were indigenously developed,” according to the press release.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for its feat, said the statement.

It is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft and would pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in terms of critical military systems, Singh was quoted as saying.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEE: Navy successfully test-fires anti-ship missile
SEE: Navy successfully test-fires anti-ship missile
India to buy 12 more Swathi radars for China border
India to buy 12 more Swathi radars for China border
India successfully test-fires Pinaka missile systems
India successfully test-fires Pinaka missile systems
1,600 Air India employees opting for VRS
1,600 Air India employees opting for VRS
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Review
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Review
Stokes to skip T20I series vs India; returns for ODIs
Stokes to skip T20I series vs India; returns for ODIs
Shinde camp paid Rs 70 lakh for Guwahati hotel stay
Shinde camp paid Rs 70 lakh for Guwahati hotel stay
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Indian Navy Tests Secret Missile

Indian Navy Tests Secret Missile

Made in India And Ready For War!

Made in India And Ready For War!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances