News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India to heighten recce along China border, to buy 12 more Swathi radars

India to heighten recce along China border, to buy 12 more Swathi radars

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 12, 2022 20:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a major boost for the Indian Army on the China front, the force has put up a proposal to the defence ministry for buying 12 Swathi weapon-locating radars developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. 

IMAGE: Swathi weapon-locating radar system. Photograph: ANI photo

The Indian Army has initiated this proposal worth around Rs 1,000 cror Swathi WLRs and it is planned to be put for consideration by a high-level defence ministry meeting, government sources told ANI.

 

The weapon-locating radars developed by the DRDO and built by Bharat Electronics Limited had achieved major success and were supplied to Armenia as well.

Swathi weapon-locating radars provide fast, automatic, and accurate location of enemy weapons like mortars, shells and rockets within 50-kilometre range.

The radars can simultaneously detect multiple projectiles fired from different weapons at different locations.

The Indian Army has been using the radars for its operations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The system was given for trial in the Army in 2018.

New Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande is a major supporter of indigenisation and orders for many types of equipment like self-propelled artillery guns are likely to go to Indian vendors only.

A major push is also expected in small arms also as the planned orders for foreign assault rifles are now going to be given to Indian vendors who have made significant developments in this field.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
'China does not want to mend fences with India'
'China does not want to mend fences with India'
China arrays aerial firepower along Indian border
China arrays aerial firepower along Indian border
Report reveals actual Chinese losses in Galwan
Report reveals actual Chinese losses in Galwan
Rahul Bhat Murder: The Faces Of Grief
Rahul Bhat Murder: The Faces Of Grief
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 5th time
Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 5th time
AAP's Amanatullah detained for protesting demolitions
AAP's Amanatullah detained for protesting demolitions
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pentagon reveals China's border tactics with India

Pentagon reveals China's border tactics with India

'China may resort to new types of warfare'

'China may resort to new types of warfare'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances