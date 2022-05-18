News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Navy successfully test-fires anti-ship missile

Navy successfully test-fires anti-ship missile

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 18, 2022 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Navy on Wednesday successfully carried out the maiden test firing of the first indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile from a Seaking helicopter, officials said.

The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Balasore.

"This firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology and reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to indigenisation," said a senior Navy official.

The Indian Navy carried out the test in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

 

On Twitter, the Indian Navy released a brief video of the Seaking 42B helicopter firing the missile.

The test-firing of the new missile came over a month after an anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The Indian Navy has been steadily enhancing its overall combat capability to effectively protect India's maritime security interests, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched two frontline warships of the Indian Navy.

The ships -- INS Surat and INS Udaygiri -- were launched at the Mazagon Docks Limited in Mumbai.

INS Surat is the fourth guided-missile destroyer of the P15B class, while INS Udaygiri is the second stealth frigate of the P17A class.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Indian Navy will protect India's interests'
'Indian Navy will protect India's interests'
Indian Navy And Chinese Threat
Indian Navy And Chinese Threat
Navy is vital for India's future security
Navy is vital for India's future security
Anderson, Broad recalled for first two NZ Tests
Anderson, Broad recalled for first two NZ Tests
Ukraine: A Graveyard For Russian Tanks
Ukraine: A Graveyard For Russian Tanks
'I'm not a favourite'
'I'm not a favourite'
Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan Review
Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan Review
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Surat, Udaygiri Ready To Protect India

Surat, Udaygiri Ready To Protect India

Meet India's Most Deadly Destroyer

Meet India's Most Deadly Destroyer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances