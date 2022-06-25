Made in India And Ready For War!

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi at the induction ceremony of Made in India infantry combat vehicles in Leh, June 24, 2022.

IMAGE: An officer, left, explains what the the Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV) can do to General Dwivedi, centre,. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi enters the IPMV. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The general peeks through the IPMV's window. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An officer explains the technical aspects of the IPMV to General Dwivedi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The IPMV was developed by Tata Advanced Systems Limited. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The IPMV is harnessed with a remote controlled weapon station, has thermal sights designed and developed by Tata Advanced Systems and a external add-on armour protection panels developed by DRDO's Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com