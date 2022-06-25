News
Rediff.com  » News » Made in India And Ready For War!

Made in India And Ready For War!

By Rediff News Bureau
June 25, 2022 11:48 IST
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi at the induction ceremony of Made in India infantry combat vehicles in Leh, June 24, 2022.

 

IMAGE: An officer, left, explains what the the Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV) can do to General Dwivedi, centre,. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi enters the IPMV. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The general peeks through the IPMV's window. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An officer explains the technical aspects of the IPMV to General Dwivedi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The IPMV was developed by Tata Advanced Systems Limited. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The IPMV is harnessed with a remote controlled weapon station, has thermal sights designed and developed by Tata Advanced Systems and a external add-on armour protection panels developed by DRDO's Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
