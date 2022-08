The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully completed trials for DRDO's enhanced range Pinaka rockets at Balasore in Odisha and Pokhran in Rajasthan over the past few weeks.

IMAGE: DRDO test fires its Pinaka rocket. All photographs: Defence Officials/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com