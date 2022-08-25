News
Rediff.com  » News » Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief

Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 25, 2022 16:32 IST
Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on Thursday appointed as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

IMAGE: Samir V Kamat. Photograph: Courtesy DRDO

Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

DRDO is the research and development wing of the Defence Ministry.

 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Kamat as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO from the date of his assumption of charge till he attains the age of 60 years, it said.

The ACC also approved the appointment of Reddy as scientific adviser to the defence minister, the order said.

Reddy was appointed as DRDO chief in August 2018 for two years.

He was given two years' extension in the post in August 2020.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
