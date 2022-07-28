News
Rediff.com  » News » Indian Navy gets 2 Romeo anti-submarine choppers from US

Indian Navy gets 2 Romeo anti-submarine choppers from US

July 28, 2022 23:08 IST
The Indian Navy on Thursday received two of the 24 MH-60 'Romeo' multi-mission helicopters from the US, in a boost to its overall combat capabilities.

Photograph: @indiannavy/Twitter

All 24 all-weather helicopters will be armed with Hellfire missiles and lethal rocket systems.

Indian Navy officials said the two choppers were delivered at Cochin airport on Thursday while another helicopter is scheduled to be delivered next month.

The first three MH 60 'Romeo' helicopters were delivered in the US in 2021 and are being used for training of the Indian Navy crew, they said.

"The delivery of all 24 MH 60R helicopters will be completed by 2025. The induction of state-of-the-art mission capable platforms will significantly boost the integral anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy," said an official.

 

With Thursday's delivery, the total number of choppers handed over to the Indian Navy has gone up to five.

MH-60R helicopter manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state-of-the-art avionics and sensors.

India is procuring the choppers as part of an around Rs 15,000-crore deal with the US government under the framework of foreign military sales.

The Navy said it will be able to deploy the helicopters in a range of roles including in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship strike, specialised maritime operations as well as search and rescue operations.

