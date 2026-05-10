Dowry Demand Sparks Violent Clash At Palghar Wedding

A wedding celebration in Palghar descended into chaos as a heated dowry dispute between the bride and groom's families escalated into a violent clash, leaving several individuals injured.

Photograph: Ritam Banerjee/Getty Images

Key Points A wedding in Vasai, Palghar, was disrupted by a violent clash over dowry demands.

The altercation between the bride and groom's families resulted in multiple injuries.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident using viral video footage.

The incident occurred at the Veer Savarkar sports complex, the wedding venue.

The kin of the bride and groom clashed over dowry during a wedding ceremony in Vasai in Palghar district on Sunday, leaving several persons injured, a police official said.

Wedding Brawl Over Dowry

A video of the ruckus, which took place at the wedding venue in Veer Savarkar sports complex, went viral on social media. It showed guests from both sides arguing and then indulging in fisticuffs, pushing and shoving.

Police Investigation Underway

"The fight was over dowry. Several persons sustained injuries and have been given medical treatment. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but no one has been arrested as yet. Further action will be taken based on the viral video footage," the Manikpur police station official said.