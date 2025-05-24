Ajit Pawar Faces Heat Over Dowry Death

The controversy deepened after a video surfaced showing Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the wedding, personally handing over a Fortuner SUV and making a remark widely interpreted as normalising dowry.

26-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane's death by suicide has erupted into a political and social flashpoint for Ajit Pawar and the Nationalist Congress Party.

IMAGE: Expelled Nationalist Congress Party leader Rajendra Hagawane. Photograph: Kind courtesy Facebook

Vaishnavi, now expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane's daughter-in-law, allegedly faced relentless dowry harassment -- demands for gold, a Fortuner SUV, and Rs 2 crore -- that, her family claims, pushed her to take her life.

A suicide note, injuries revealed in the postmortem, and an FIR naming Hagawane, his wife, two sons, and daughter have intensified public outrage.

The controversy deepened after a video surfaced showing Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the wedding, personally handing over the Fortuner and making a remark widely interpreted as normalising dowry.

Vaishnavi's father Anil Kaspate recounted that during the wedding, Pawar made a comment -- interpreted by some as a quip -- asking whether the Fortuner was a gift or a demand. This remark, in light of subsequent events, has been perceived by many as inadvertently normalising dowry practices.

Though the NCP has since expelled Hagawane and his son, questions about political patronage, silence, and accountability persist.

As investigations widen, this case threatens to dent the NCP's image even as Ajit Pawar has himself called upon the Pune police to spare no one involved in this case.

Here's a detailed explainer who Rajendra Hagawane is -- and why this matters.

Who is Rajendra Hagawane?

Rajendra Tukaram Hagawane contested the 2004 Maharashtra assembly elections from the Mulshi constituency on an NCP ticket and was once the party's taluka president.

While not a state-level heavyweight, he held influence in the local political machinery and was seen as a grassroots leader with a following in the Pune rural belt.

What is his political standing within the NCP?

Before his expulsion in May 2025 following the controversy over his daughter-in-law's death by suicide citing dowry as reason, Hagawane was a minor but visible face in the NCP's district leadership.

His stature was regional -- not central -- but he had proximity to key leaders like Ajit Pawar.

That proximity was evident when Ajit Pawar attended the wedding of Rajendra's son Shashank in 2023. The wedding and subsequent fallout have now become politically controversial.

Why is Rajendra Hagawane in the news now?

Hagawane's daughter-in-law Vaishnavi (26) hanged herself on May 16 at her in-laws' house in the Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district. Her death has snowballed into a political scandal involving allegations of dowry harassment and domestic abuse.

Vaishnavi's family has accused the Hagawane family -- including Rajendra -- of repeated dowry demands and mental and physical torture.

What are the allegations against the Hagawane family?

According to Vaishnavi's relatives and her suicide note, the family allegedly demanded:

51 tolas of gold (1 tola = 10 grams)

A Fortuner SUV

Rs 2 crore to purchase a land parcel

There were also claims of verbal abuse, beatings, and emotional pressure, all leading up to her death.

Postmortem findings showed injury marks on her body, prompting the police to also explore possible foul play beyond suicide.

The police have registered a First Information Report against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, Rajendra Hagawane, sister-in-law Karishma and brother-in-law Sushil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to abetment to suicide and domestic violence..

Who else is accused in this case?

The FIR names several family members:

Rajendra Hagawane (father-in-law)

Shashank Hagawane (husband)

Lata Hagawane (mother-in-law)

Karishma Hagawane (sister-in-law)

Sushil Hagawane (Rajendra's other son)

All have been booked under Sections 498A (cruelty), 304B (dowry death), and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Was Ajit Pawar aware of the case?

Ajit Pawar's presence at Shashank and Vaishnavi Hagawane's wedding and his alleged conversation with the girl's family regarding an SUV that was gifted to the Hagawanes by the girl's family has elevated this local tragedy into a state-level controversy.

Pawar was present at Vaishnavi and Shashank's wedding, and photographs show him handing over the keys to the Fortuner SUV.

The visuals have caused deep political embarrassment, especially given the NCP's attempts to position itself as a progressive party on women's rights.

The NDTV television channel reported that Vaishnavi's maternal uncle Uttam Bahirat recalled Ajit Pawar asking her parents at the wedding, 'Are you giving the car voluntarily, or was it demanded by Raja (Rajendra Hagawane)?'

What action has the NCP taken?

Facing immense public pressure, the NCP expelled Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil on May 23, 2025. The party stated that it would not tolerate 'regressive practices' like dowry and promised to cooperate fully with the investigation.

NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was present at the wedding of Hagawane's other son Shashank -- now arrested -- said he asked the police to deploy additional teams to nab the father-son duo.

'You all invite me to weddings and I try to attend them. But if I attend the wedding of a party worker's son and he later mistreats his daughter-in-law, how am I to be held responsible? Did Ajit Pawar ask him to do that?' he asked.

What's the latest on the case?

The accused were on the run for nearly a week before being arrested. All five -- Rajendra, Shashank, Lata, Karishma, and Sushil -- are now in police custody.

The police are also reportedly probing whether Vaishnavi's death could have been a murder disguised as suicide. Investigation reports and phone records are being scrutinised.

What impact will this have on the NCP?

While Rajendra Hagawane wasn't a state-level stalwart, the optics are damaging. His proximity to Ajit Pawar and the issue of dowry death have triggered outrage, especially among women and youth.

It also raises uncomfortable questions about patronage politics and whether such regressive practices are silently condoned until exposed.

What are political leaders saying?

Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) MP, has called for a fair probe and justice for Vaishnavi.

Ambadas Danve, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated that Ajit Pawar should not be blamed solely for Hagawane's association with the NCP. He called for strict action against Vaishnavi's in-laws to deter future dowry-related abuse.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the police investigation would determine whether Vaishnavi's death was a murder or suicide. He emphasised that the authorities would take appropriate action based on the findings.

MNS leader Shalini Thackeray criticised Ajit Pawar for his involvement in the wedding ceremony, where he handed over a car to the couple, suggesting it could be seen as endorsing dowry practices. She called for his resignation, stating that such actions were unbecoming of his position.