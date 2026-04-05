Downed US pilot hid in mountain crevice, hiked 7,000 feet to evade Iranians for 48 hours

In a daring rescue mission, US Special Operations forces successfully extracted a US Air Force officer from deep within Iran after his jet was shot down.

IMAGE: A US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location, March 9, 2026. Photograph: US Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Key Points A US Air Force officer was rescued by US Special Operations forces after his jet was shot down in Iran.

The airman evaded Iranian forces for over 24 hours, hiding in a mountain crevice and hiking to 7,000 feet.

US forces launched a risky mission to rescue the officer, facing a race against Iranian forces.

The rescue operation involved hundreds of special operations troops and other military personnel.

President Trump praised the 'amazing show of bravery and talent' during the rescue operation.

A United States Air Force officer whose jet was shot down in Iran hid in a mountain crevice and hiked up to 7,000 feet to evade the enemy before he was rescued by the American forces after a two-day 'life-or-death' mission, the New York Times said.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump called an 'amazing show of bravery and talent' by all the rescue operation for the pilot for whom the Iranian regime had offered a reward.

'We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close,' Trump said in a post on Truth Social calling the rescued crew as 'a highly respected Colonel'.

'This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to 'man and equipment.' It just doesn't happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!' he added.

The White House also declared on its social media handles: 'We will never leave an American warfighter behind.'

Details of the Rescue Operation

Detailing the rescue operation, a report in the New York Times said the Air Force officer was rescued by the US Special Operations forces in a 'risky mission' Saturday night.

"The rescue followed a life-or-death race between US and Iranian forces to reach the airman, a weapons system officer, that stretched over two days," the report quoted officials as saying.

The US fighter jet, an F-15E Strike Eagle, had been shot down by Iran over the southwestern part of the country on Friday.

Two crew members on the plane were able to eject from it and while the pilot was rescued soon afterward, an urgent search was launched for the other airman.

"After ejecting from the F-15E, the officer hid in a mountain crevice. He evaded Iranian forces for more than 24 hours, at one point hiking up a 7,000-foot ridgeline… His location was initially unknown to the United States but the C.I.A. found his hiding place," the report said, quoting information shared by senior administration officials.

American aircraft dropped bombs and opened fire on Iranian convoys to keep them away from where the airman was hiding, the report said.

"US commandos also fired their weapons to keep Iranian forces away from the rescue site as they converged on the airman but did not engage in a firefight with the Iranians," a US military official said.

The NYT report said Navy SEAL Team 6 commandos rescued the weapons systems officer in an operation that 'involved hundreds of special operations troops and other military personnel working deep in enemy territory'.

Soon after he was rescued, Trump announced on Truth Social late on Saturday night that the United States Military had 'pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!

'This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour,' he said.

The rescued officer 'sustained injuries, but he will be just fine', Trump said, adding that there were no American casualties as the US forces pulled off this rescue mission as well as another one involving another pilot.

Iran's regime had offered a reward for the capture of 'enemy's pilot or pilots', who it said should be turned over alive to security forces, according to a local affiliate of Iran's state broadcaster, the NYT reported.

Other Incidents

In a separate incident, a lone pilot was rescued when another Air Force combat plane, an A-10 Warthog, had crashed in the Persian Gulf region on Friday.

The A-10 Warthog crashed Friday near the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil chokepoint that Iran has blocked during the ongoing war.

The US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.

The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.

The conflict has taken a major toll on energy supply chains, especially across the Strait of Hormuz.