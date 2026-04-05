'Bitter defeat': Iran counters Trump over F-15 rescue

While Trump described the operation as the 'most daring' search and rescue mission in US military history, Iran termed it a victory, claiming it shot down a C-130-class aircraft involved in the operation.

IMAGE: An E-2D Hawkeye surveillance aircraft launches from the flight deck of the US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran on March 31, 2026. Photograph: US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iran claims the US suffered a 'bitter defeat' during the rescue operation in Isfahan.

Tehran says it shot down a C-130-class US aircraft involved in the mission.

US President Donald Trump hails the operation as a major success.

The rescued F-15 crew member was injured but is now safe.

Iranian groups reportedly fired at US helicopters during search efforts.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on Sunday claimed that the United States suffered a 'bitter defeat' in southern Isfahan after President Donald Trump announced the rescue of the second F-15 crew member.

The crew member had gone missing after Iran downed the jet.

Competing claims over rescue mission

While Trump described the operation as the 'most daring' search and rescue mission in US military history, Iran termed it a victory, claiming it shot down a C-130-class aircraft involved in the operation.

According to Press TV, Zolfaghari said the actions of Iranian forces exposed 'the hollow nature of the American military' and described the US effort as a 'humiliating failure'.

He added that Trump was attempting to justify the defeat by 'creating confusion for public opinion'.

Iran asserts 'decisive victory'

Zolfaghari said Iranian forces had earlier warned that they would 'cut down any invader' and 'crush the aggressors'.

He described the developments in southern Isfahan as a 'decisive victory' and an example of the armed forces' resolve.

Trump hails 'most daring' rescue

The remarks come after Trump praised the rescue mission in a social media post, calling it a major success.

He confirmed that the rescued crew member sustained injuries but is now safe.

Trump said the US military deployed dozens of aircraft equipped with the 'most lethal weapons', especially after local Iranian groups targeted two Black Hawk helicopters.

He added that the mission followed the successful rescue of another pilot a day earlier, which had not been disclosed to avoid compromising the second operation.

Claims of air dominance and zero casualties

Trump asserted that both rescue missions were completed without any American casualties, claiming this demonstrated US air superiority over Iranian skies.

He described the operations as unprecedented, stating that two US pilots were rescued separately from deep within enemy territory for the first time in military memory.

Fire reported during search operations

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed it had shot down a US aircraft involved in the rescue operation.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran's Fars News Agency shared a photograph showing smoke rising from a field.

Both the US and Iran were conducting search operations for the missing crew member, during which Iranian tribesmen reportedly opened fire on American helicopters, according to CNN.