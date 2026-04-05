US aircraft on F-15 rescue mission shot down, claims Iran

Iran's claim comes after United States President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who had gone missing after Iran downed the jet amid the West Asia conflict.

IMAGE: A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prepares to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran, over an undisclosed location on April 2, 2026. Photograph: US Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iran claims it shot down a US aircraft involved in rescuing a missing F-15 crew member.

The US confirms the second crew member has been rescued, albeit injured.

President Donald Trump calls the mission one of the 'most daring' in US history.

The rescue reportedly involved dozens of heavily armed US aircraft.

Iranian tribesmen allegedly fired at US helicopters during the operation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday claimed that it had shot down a United States aircraft involved in the rescue operation for a missing F-15 crew member.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran's Fars News Agency shared a photograph showing smoke rising from a field.

US confirms rescue of second crew member

Iran's claim comes after United States President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who had gone missing after Iran downed the jet amid the West Asia conflict.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump described it as the 'most daring' search and rescue operation in US military history, stating that the government will 'not leave a warfighter behind'.

He also confirmed that the crew member sustained injuries.

Trump details high-risk rescue operation

Trump said, 'We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history... This brave warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran... but was never truly alone.'

He added that the US military deployed dozens of aircraft equipped with the 'most lethal weapons' for the mission, especially after local Iranian groups targeted two Black Hawk helicopters.

Trump further noted that this operation followed the successful rescue of another pilot a day earlier, which had not been disclosed earlier to avoid jeopardising the second mission.

Claims of air superiority and zero casualties

Trump asserted that both rescue operations were carried out without any American casualties.

He said this demonstrated 'overwhelming air dominance and superiority' over Iranian skies.

He added that the missions marked the first time in military memory that two US pilots had been rescued separately from deep within enemy territory.

Fire from Iranian groups during search

Both the US and Iran were conducting search operations for the missing crew member.

During these operations, Iranian tribesmen reportedly opened fire on American helicopters, according to CNN.