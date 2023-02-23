News
Don't show sympathy to BJP: Uddhav tells supporters

Don't show sympathy to BJP: Uddhav tells supporters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 23, 2023 22:57 IST
Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked his loyalists not to support the Bharatiya Janata Party in any way in the upcoming Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly bypolls in Pune district, alleging that the ruling party was trying to destroy the Shiv Sena.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Delivering a virtual speech as part of a campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates contesting these by-elections, Thackeray also hit out at the BJP for "bringing" party's ailing Pune MP Girish Bapat for campaigning in Kasba constituency.

"It is the height of cruelty and inhuman behaviour to see Girish Bapat, who is ailing, being involved in campaigning,'' Thackeray said.

 

Bypolls to the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad constituencies, scheduled to be held on February 26, were necessitated following the death of sitting MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap respectively. Both of them were from the BJP. Mukta Tilak belonged to the family of freedom fighter and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak.

Thackeray wondered why the BJP has not fielded any member of the Lokmanya Tilak family for the Kasba bypoll.

The BJP has given candidature to Hemant Rasane for this seat.

The former chief minister asked his supporters not to show any sympathy to the BJP and not to vote for it as it is trying to destroy the Shiv Sena by engineering a split.

"We did vote for BJP when we were in alliance. But although we were against Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, these parties never targeted us the way BJP is doing now," he said.

The MVA sympathises with BJP's Chinchwad bypoll candidate Ashwini Jagtap, wife of late MLA Laxman Jagtap.

Thackeray also highlighted the allegations of corruption in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation currently ruled by the BJP.

"The MVA was called an autorickshaw and your government is called a double engine. But the engine just blows steam in the air," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
