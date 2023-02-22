News
Setback for Uddhav as SC refuses to stay EC order on Sena symmbol

Setback for Uddhav as SC refuses to stay EC order on Sena symmbol

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 22, 2023 17:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission order recognising the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and issued a notice to the group headed by the Maharashtra chief minister on the plea of the rival Uddhav Thackeray camp challenging the poll panel's decision.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media at Matoshree, in Mumbai. Photograph:PTI Photo

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Thackeray, and sought response of the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde.

The counsel for the Shinde faction told the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, that it will not issue any whip or initiate process to disqualify the lawmakers of the Thackeray faction in the meantime.

 

“All right, issue notice. The counter affidavit will be filed within two weeks,” the bench said.

While issuing notice, the bench, however, refused to stay the decision of the poll panel acknowledging the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, saying it cannot be done without hearing the other side.

The top court had on Tuesday agreed to hear the plea of the Thackeray camp against the Election Commission's decision.

Besides recognising the Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena, the poll panel had also ordered allotment of the party's original 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
