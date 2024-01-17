News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Don't enter Karnataka, CM Sidda tells Maha officials

Don't enter Karnataka, CM Sidda tells Maha officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 17, 2024 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Maharashtra government officials have been told not to enter the state amid reports that they have decided to implement the health insurance scheme in 865 Marathi- dominated villages bordering Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School and Sangolli Rayanna Memorial Bhawan during a function, at Sangolli village in Belgaum district, January 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Our Chief Secretary has spoken (to his Maharashtra counterpart) asking them (government officials) not to enter Karnataka," the chief minister told reporters here before leaving for the inauguration of Sainik School in Bailahongala Taluk in Belagavi district.

 

The move comes amid a border row over Belagavi between Karnataka and Maharashtra which flares up from time to time.

The row dates back to 1957 when states were reorganised on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also staked claim to over 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently a part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains that the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report is final.

In an assertion about Belagavi being an integral part of the state, Karnataka built the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' there, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State Legislature and Secretariat, in Bengaluru.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha-K'taka row escalates, Fadnavis dials Bommai
Maha-K'taka row escalates, Fadnavis dials Bommai
Border row: Karnataka resolves to 'not cede an inch'
Border row: Karnataka resolves to 'not cede an inch'
Like China, we'll enter Karnataka: Raut on border row
Like China, we'll enter Karnataka: Raut on border row
Rs 2.70-cr fine slapped on MIAL, IndiGo, AI, SpiceJet
Rs 2.70-cr fine slapped on MIAL, IndiGo, AI, SpiceJet
PIX: Rohit dazzles as India eke out thrilling win
PIX: Rohit dazzles as India eke out thrilling win
Adani to invest Rs 12,400 cr in projects in Telangana
Adani to invest Rs 12,400 cr in projects in Telangana
T20 WC: Drop in pitches to be used for US games
T20 WC: Drop in pitches to be used for US games
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Explained: Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute

Explained: Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute

Border row: Karnataka CM hits back at Fadnavis

Border row: Karnataka CM hits back at Fadnavis

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances