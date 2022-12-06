Uddhav Sena workers deface K'taka buses in Pune; Fadnavis dials Bommai

Amid a simmering border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, activists of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Tuesday sprayed black and orange paints on at least three Karnataka state transport buses in Swargate area of Pune city.

IMAGE: Karnataka police detain workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, after they pelted stones on a truck and stopped Maharashtra trucks, at Hire Bagewadi in Belagavi, December 6, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

They also wrote "Jai Maharashtra" on these buses.

A local leader of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction confirmed they painted the buses.

Workers of the Shiv Sena-UBT faction sprayed at least two-three buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation with black paint.

They also used an orange spray to write "Jai Maharashtra" on these buses.

"We have detained four to five people who painted the buses," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media showing some people throwing stones at vehicles entering Karnataka from Maharashtra, prompting deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take up the matter with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday and extract an assurance on protection of vehicles.

Amid a raging border row between the two states, the video showed some people throwing stones at vehicles entering Karnataka from the Maharashtra side near a toll booth at Hirebaugwadi in Belagavi district of the adjoining state.

Sources close to the Maharashtra deputy CM said, “Fadnavis made a phone call to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and expressed his disappointment over the Hirebaugwadi incident."

"The Karnataka chief minister assured Fadnavis of strong action against the perpetrators. He also assured Fadnavis that vehicles entering Karnataka from Maharashtra will be given proper protection," the sources said.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay presidency as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population.

It also laid claim to 814 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Belagavi district administration in Karnataka on Monday issued orders barring entry of the two Maharashtra ministers and leaders to the city.

Prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 of CrPC, barring their entry, besides that of an MP, who are members of the Maharashtra high power committee on the border dispute.

Karnataka chief minister recently sought a merger of "Kannada-speaking" areas in Maharashtra's Akkalkot and Solapur and had also said some villages in Jat taluka in Sangli district wanted to join the southern state.