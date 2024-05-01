Why DGCA Suspended Vistara Executive

This isn't the first instance of Vistara facing scrutiny from the regulator over improper pilot training.

The vice-president of Vistara airline's pilot training was on Tuesday, Aoril 30, 2024, removed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over lapses in conversion training of pilots, which involved preparing narrow-body pilots to fly wide-body aircraft.

According to sources, Vikram Mohan Dayal, VP, Training, at the full service carrier, has been suspended by the aviation watchdog, which has now asked the airline to find a replacement.

Dayal was appointed VP, Training, in May 2020.

Under conversion training, pilots undergo additional training when they switch from flying one type of aircraft to another.

Sources said the issue arose when 12 Vistara pilots, trained on narrow-body A320 family planes, were undergoing conversion training for wide-body B787 aircraft.

According to DGCA rules, this training involves multiple stages.

In the first stage, pilots train on a simulator, followed by skills testing in the second stage.

The third stage requires a take-off and landing on an actual B787 plane for fresh pilots, while experienced pilots with over 500 flight hours can perform this in a simulator.

This third stage, known as zero flight time training, must be completed within 45 days after the second stage.

However, the DGCA found that these 12 Vistara pilots did not complete the third stage within the specified timeframe.

Moreover, they were scheduled for the fourth stage, known as supervised line flying, which involves flying a plane full of passengers under supervision, sources mentioned.

Dayal was initially issued a show cause notice regarding this alleged rule violation, sources noted.

After the response, which the regulator found unsatisfactory, the action was taken against Dayal.

The airline has been asked to appoint a new head of training promptly.

This isn't the first instance of Vistara facing scrutiny from the regulator over improper pilot training.

In June 2022, the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vistara for allowing an inadequately trained pilot to land an aircraft with passengers at Indore airport.

The pilot, serving as the first officer, landed the aircraft without completing the necessary simulator training, according to sources.

In March this year, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore granted approval to the merger of Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, with Air India, wholly owned by the Tata Group.

The Competition Commission of India had previously approved the merger between the airlines in September 2023.

Vistara's CEO Vinod Kannan said during a press briefing in January that the full-service carrier is anticipating an operational merger with Air India by mid-2025.

Additionally, the company expects to receive legal approvals for the merger by the middle of the current calendar year.

