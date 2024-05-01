News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Salman Khan house firing: Accused dies by suicide in custody

Salman Khan house firing: Accused dies by suicide in custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 01, 2024 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An accused arrested in connection with firing at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan attempted suicide in the lock-up of Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday and died in a hospital where he was rushed to, an official said.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends the premiere of web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', in Mumbai on April 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased Anuj Thapan, 23, hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet. He was rushed to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, the official said.

An accidental death report will be registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai.

Thapan was arrested from Punjab along with Sonu Kumar Bishnoi for allegedly supplying weapons to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who were already arrested, according to police. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?
Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?
Firing Is 'Very Disturbing And Unnerving'
Firing Is 'Very Disturbing And Unnerving'
Salman home firing FB post traced to Portugal: Police
Salman home firing FB post traced to Portugal: Police
Was LSG pacer Mayank rushed back prematurely?
Was LSG pacer Mayank rushed back prematurely?
'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP
'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP
Modi knew about Revanna's 'crime', yet...: Cong
Modi knew about Revanna's 'crime', yet...: Cong
Drop-in pitch for Indo-Pak match set for installation
Drop-in pitch for Indo-Pak match set for installation
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Is Salman Planning To Move Out Of Mumbai?

Is Salman Planning To Move Out Of Mumbai?

Salman firing case: Cops claim 'international link'

Salman firing case: Cops claim 'international link'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances