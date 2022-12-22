Amid border row, Karnataka resolution says 'won't cede an inch'

Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state's interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah deliver their statements during the Winter Session, in Belagavi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The resolution which also condemned the border dispute 'created' by Maharashtra and moved by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was adopted by a voice vote.

'There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka's land, water, language and Kannadiga's interest. The feelings of Karnataka's people and members (of assembly) is one on this subject, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state.

'Condemning border disputes created by Maharashtra people unnecessarily, this house unanimously passes a resolution that it is committed to protect the interest of the state,' the resolution read.

Earlier, replying to the debate on the border issue in the House, the chief minister said that it is the will of the people of Karnataka, not to let go even an inch of the state's land.

"The state's stand is both constitutional and legal, so at any cost we will not (be) stepping back.... We will do everything to protect it, we will take all the measures required in this direction," he said.

Bommai called Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut an 'agent of China' and 'traitor', hitting back at his statement that -- they will enter Karnataka the way China has 'invaded' Indian territory, and criticised another Maharashtra leader Jayant Patil for making personal remarks against him.

"If they continue like this we will take legal action," he threatened.

Detailing the border row, Bommai said, it is not a dispute at all, as it is a settled matter, and as far as people are concerned daily life and businesses are going on smoothly between people on both sides.

He alleged that pro Maharashtra organisation -- 'Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES)' is repeatedly trying to disturb peace by raking up the border issue unnecessarily.

"If there is unnecessary provocation, we cannot sit quite."

The CM also asked the Maharashtra government to take care of people in its territory and protect their interest first, instead of claiming land within Karnataka's border, referring to Kannada speaking villages there, wanting to join Karnataka but unhappy with the administration there.

Noting that the state government has shown its commitment in protecting the interest of the state using legal options before it, the resolution condemned the statements made by Maharashtra leaders on the border issue and attempts made by its ministers to instigate, by trying to come to Karnataka at a time when the law and order situation was sensitive.

Further charging Maharashtra with 'violating' the directions given by the Union Home Minister to maintain peace, order and brotherhood between both states, it said, 'this has affected the relationship between both states'.

"Maharashtra is hereby asked to control it. The matter will also be brought to the notice of the Centre by the state government," the resolution added.

The row had intensified in the last couple of weeks, with vehicles from either side being targeted, leaders from both the states weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in Belagavi.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.

It also laid claim to over 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains that the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report is final.

And, as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of the State, Karnataka has built the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah too condemned Raut for his statement and urged the state government to respond firmly to his statement in a civilised way, without stooping down to his level.

"Has he forgotten that we are all living in a federal set up, in a parliamentary democracy? He doesn't know civility and culture," he said.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, Mahajan report is final and there is no question of giving away even an inch of state's land.

"They (Maharashtra) are unnecessarily creating an issue for the sake of politics," he said.