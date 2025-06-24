Israel, Iran accept ceasefire, Trump says, 'please don't...'

Israel and Iran have finally accepted a ceasefire after exchanging missile strikes.

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire".

However, just after the announcement, Iran and Israel traded missile strikes.

As per Israeli media, at least four people have been killed and several injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with Iran in coordination with Trump.

"Israel has removed a dual immediate existential threat -- both in the nuclear and ballistic missile fields," a statement from the Prime Minister's office reads.

Netanyahu's statement added that the IDF “achieved full air control over Tehran’s skies, inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets."

Netanyahu, however, said that Israel will respond forcefully if Iran violates the ceasefire.

Trump has once again reiterated that the West Asia ceasefire is in effect and should not be violated.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President wrote, "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States."

Earlier, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," in what would bring about an end to the 12-day conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into place on Tuesday.

"Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War," he said.