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Home  » News » Donation Accounting Row Hits Latur Religious Event

Donation Accounting Row Hits Latur Religious Event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 20:01 IST

A religious event in Latur, Maharashtra, is under investigation following allegations of irregularities in the accounting of donations collected during the programme.

Key Points

  • Complaint filed with Latur police alleging irregularities in donation accounting for a religious event.
  • The event, held in Khandapur village, featured a 'Paduka Darshan' ceremony and week-long religious programme.
  • Complainants allege a religious figure failed to account for remaining funds intended for a Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple.
  • Police have initiated an inquiry into the complaint, but no FIR has been registered yet.
  • The accused religious figure denies the allegations and claims the complaint is a conspiracy.

A controversy has erupted over the accounting of donations collected for a religious event in Latur district of Maharashtra with a complaint submitted to the Superintendent of Police (SP) by a section of organisers alleging irregularity.

Police Investigate Donation Complaint

Latur SP Amol Tambe on Wednesday said the complaint, submitted on Tuesday, has been forwarded to the MIDC police station inspector in the city for inquiry.

 

Police said no FIR has been registered so far.

Details Of The Religious Event

According to the complaint, the event was held from February 22 to March 2 at Khandapur village in the district, featuring a 'Paduka Darshan' ceremony and a week-long religious programme that reportedly involved expenditure running into crores of rupees.

The sacred 'padukas' (footwear) of well-known saints from the Warkari tradition (a Bhakti movement in Maharashtra focused on worshipping Lord Vitthal) were brought to Latur by a special helicopter from Dehu and Alandi in Pune district.

The event was part of commemorative programmes marking the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar, along with tributes to Sant Namdev, Sant Janabai and remembrance events for Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

Allegations And Denials

Complainants have alleged that one of the Maharajs (a religious figure in the Warkari tradition) associated with the event has failed to present an account of the remaining funds.

It was earlier decided that the surplus amount would be used for the construction of a temple dedicated to Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

The complaint has been filed by four individuals who were among members who organised the religious event. The complainants have demanded a detailed inquiry and registration of a case.

The accused Maharaj, however, has denied the allegations, stating he is willing to face any investigation and claiming the complaint was part of a conspiracy against him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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