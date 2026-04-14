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Home  » News » Temple Trustee Arrested Over VIP Darshan Fraud at Trimbakeshwar

Temple Trustee Arrested Over VIP Darshan Fraud at Trimbakeshwar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 14, 2026 16:00 IST

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A Trimbakeshwar Temple trustee has been arrested in Nashik amid allegations of a VIP darshan scam, where devotees were overcharged for expedited access to the sacred Jyotirlinga without proper documentation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A trustee of the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust has been arrested for alleged involvement in a VIP darshan scam.
  • Devotees were reportedly charged ₹3,000 for expedited darshan without receiving proper receipts.
  • Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another accomplice in connection with the fraud.
  • The scam involved agents targeting devotees seeking quick darshan and charging extra for 'VIP' access.
  • The Trimbakeshwar Temple is a major pilgrimage site, and authorised darshan passes are available for ₹200.

A trustee of the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust was arrested on Tuesday, days after unidentified 'agents' allegedly took ₹3,000 each from some devotees for facilitating a quick darshan of the deity through a VIP facility without providing receipts, police said.

"Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust's trustee Purushottam Kadlag was arrested at 1 AM. It is an evidence-based action. We have so far arrested two persons. Some more names have come to the fore, and after verification, they will be arrested soon," said Superintendent of Police (Nashik Rural) Balasaheb Patil.

 

The accused was remanded to police custody till April 20.

Details of the Alleged Scam

Two devotees from Nashik were allegedly cheated at the Trimbakeshwar Temple on April 11. Despite holding ₹200 'darshan' passes, a suspect convinced them to pay ₹3,000 for a "VIP" darshan within 10 minutes. The accused and an accomplice facilitated entry but provided no receipt.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Gotiram Manaji Peher (41) and Abhishek Kadlag, nephew of the arrested trustee.

Peher has been arrested, while Kadlag remains absconding.

Investigation and Further Developments

Purushottam Kadlag's alleged involvement surfaced during the interrogation of Abhishek, police said, adding that some agents used to roam around the temple and target people who want quick darshan.

"They used to convince such devotees to pay extra money in the name of facilitating 'VIP darshan' without providing receipts. They used to provide group booking facilities also and earn a lot of money every day," the police said.

Devotees from across the globe visit the Lord Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, located near Nashik city. As per the authorised rule, a ₹200 Darshan pass facility is available.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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