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Home  » News » Latur Police File Noise Pollution Cases Against Ambedkar Jayanti Procession Organisers

Latur Police File Noise Pollution Cases Against Ambedkar Jayanti Procession Organisers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 15:55 IST

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Following Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Latur, India, police have filed noise pollution cases against procession organisers for violating established regulations, highlighting the ongoing challenge of balancing cultural events with environmental concerns.

Key Points

  • Seven noise pollution cases were registered in Latur against organisers of Ambedkar Jayanti processions.
  • The cases involve sound system operators, owners, and organising committee members.
  • Police had appealed to organisers to comply with noise pollution regulations before the celebrations.
  • Violations resulted in cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act, and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.
  • Five cases were registered in Udgir, and one each in Ahmedpur and Kingaon.

Seven cases pertaining to noise pollution were registered against organisers of processions marking Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

Among those named in the cases are sound system operators and owners as well as office-bearers of organising committees, the official added.

 

Police Issue Appeals and Subsequent Actions

Ahead of the celebrations, police had issued appeals to organisers to comply with noise pollution norms and maintain public order. Most mandals responded positively. However, there were a few violations, resulting in cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

Five cases were registered in Udgir, and one each in Ahmedpur and Kingaon, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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