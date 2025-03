Donald Trump busts on sale at the San Ysidro border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.

IMAGE: Trump among the chimps. All photographs: Aimee Melo/Reuters

IMAGE: How much would you pay for the most disliked man in Mexico?

IMAGE: Trump -- ahem... the busts -- watch people queue to cross into San Diego, California.

IMAGE: Sonic, Yoda join Trump.

IMAGE: How much did you pay for Trump?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com