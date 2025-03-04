What Was Melania Doing On Capitol Hill?

Melania Trump made her first appearance on Capitol Hill on Monday, March 3, 2025, since her husband was sworn in for a second term as America's president on January 20.

The first lady met 'members of Congress on a bill could speed the removal of intimate imagery posted online without an individual's consent, or revenge porn,' Associated Press reported.

'The Take It Down Act, sponsored by US Senators Ted Cruz, Republican-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, Democrat-Minnesota, passed the Senate in February. Melania Trump's public show of support for the legislation could help get it through the Republican-controlled House and to President Donald Trump's desk to become law, AP added.

IMAGE: Melania Trump was accompanied by Elliston Berry, who Fox News noted, was '14 years old when a classmate took an image off social media and used a computer programme to create fake naked photos of her.' All photographs: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

IMAGE: 'The teen says she and her mother tried to get the image of her removed for months,' Fox News reported.

'We need to hold Big Tech accountable to take action. I came here today to not only promote this bill, but to fight for the freedom of so many survivors millions of people, male, female, teenage children, kids all are affected by the rise of this image-based sexual abuse.'

IMAGE: Melania Trump, Elliston Berry and Senator Ted Cruz at a discussion on the Take it Down Act, a legislation which would criminalise revenge porn.

IMAGE: Most American states have 'laws protecting individuals from revenge porn, but only 20 states have explicit laws covering deepfake non-consensual intimate imagery,' Fox News reported.

IMAGE: Melania shakes hands with US Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) who reintroduced the Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Network (TAKE IT DOWN) Act for the 119th Congress.

Alongside Senator Ted Cruz and Elliston Berry is Francesca Mani, a New Jersey high school student who, TIME magazine noted in a profile for its TIME100 AI issue, after discovering that 'boys in her class had used AI software to fabricate sexually explicit images of Mani and her female classmates... has been on a mission to prevent this from happening to others'.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com