'Don't want a discount': Trump buys Tesla from Musk

United States President Donald Trump bought a shiny red Tesla car from the company's CEO and Department of Government Efficiency Head Elon Musk on Tuesday.

Photographs: @elonmusk/X, @WhiteHouse/X, @POTUS/X

"Wow, that's beautiful," Trump said as he eased his way into the driver's seat of a Model X at the White House's South Lawns.

Just hours after Trump announced on Truth Social that he planned to buy a Tesla, the EV company delivered four of its vehicles to the White House and parked them on a driveway for Trump to personally inspect them.

Musk, who got in on the passenger seat, joked about "giving the Secret Service a heart attack" as they talked about how to start a vehicle that can reach 95 kilometres per hour in a few seconds.

However, Trump did not test drive the car since he is not permitted to drive, but said that he will leave it at the White House so his staff can drive it.

He later pointed to the model and stated that this was his pick. Musk and the president also walked to a Cybertruck, during which Musk remarked the car is bulletproof.

The US President lauded Musk, calling him a "great guy" and a "patriot".

"When I saw what was happening, I said that I want to buy a Tesla and we just went to the front. He (Musk) had four beautiful cars there, and I bought one in front of the press. It was a very public purchase, and they're beautiful and do a great job," Trump told reporters.

"He's done a great job...It's not that he's a Republican... Sometimes, I'm not even sure what he is in terms of his philosophy, but he's a great guy. He's a patriot," he added.

Trump bought the car in a show of support for Musk's electric vehicle company, which is facing a major backlash because of the Tesla CEO's work to advance the President's political agenda.

"I think (Musk has) been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people, and I just want people to know that he can't be penalised for being a patriot," the US President said.

When asked about some of the suggestions that some of the violent protestors should be labelled as 'domestic terrorists', Trump responded, "I will do that, I'll do it. I'm going to stop them."

Notably, several Tesla vehicles have been vandalised on the streets.

Police across the United States are investigating a series of attacks on Tesla showrooms, charging stations and Tesla vehicles, as vitriol escalates against Musk. There have also been peaceful protests at many Tesla locations, which involve demonstrators carrying signs and chanting "Elon Musk has got to go"

Trump said he is buying the Tesla car without any discount.

"I don't want a discount," Trump said. "(Musk) would give me discount, but if I do a discount, they're gonna say, 'Oh, I got benefits.'"