Can You Flip A Pancake And Run?

The annual Inter-Livery Pancake Race in London saw runners in quirky costumes, including a skyscraper and a beekeeper, racing while flipping pancakes to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day.

Crowds gathered in Guildhall Yard to watch participants from historic trade guilds compete, with roles such as gunmakers firing the starting gun and fruiterers providing lemons.

The tradition linked to using up rich ingredients before Lent dates back to at least 1445 in Olney, England.

Winners received a trophy and a frying pan.

IMAGE: A competitor takes part in the annual Inter-Livery Pancake Races on Shrove Tuesday in Guildhall Yard, in London, March 4, 2025, here and below. All Photographs: Toby Melville/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com