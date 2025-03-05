HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Can You Flip A Pancake And Run?

Can You Flip A Pancake And Run?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 14:11 IST

x

The annual Inter-Livery Pancake Race in London saw runners in quirky costumes, including a skyscraper and a beekeeper, racing while flipping pancakes to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day.

Crowds gathered in Guildhall Yard to watch participants from historic trade guilds compete, with roles such as gunmakers firing the starting gun and fruiterers providing lemons.

The tradition linked to using up rich ingredients before Lent dates back to at least 1445 in Olney, England.

Winners received a trophy and a frying pan.

IMAGE: A competitor takes part in the annual Inter-Livery Pancake Races on Shrove Tuesday in Guildhall Yard, in London, March 4, 2025, here and below. All Photographs: Toby Melville/Reuters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jai Hind Ki Sena!
Jai Hind Ki Sena!
Amazing, Awesome, Stunning Photographs!
Amazing, Awesome, Stunning Photographs!
The World Nature Photographs Of The Year
The World Nature Photographs Of The Year
Who Is This Man Being Pushed Into A Car?
Who Is This Man Being Pushed Into A Car?
Gulmarg Draped In Snow
Gulmarg Draped In Snow

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Summer Cool Recipe: Tamarind Mint Sherbet

webstory image 2

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

webstory image 3

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

VIDEOS

Hardik's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic spotted in Mumbai0:38

Hardik's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic spotted in Mumbai

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!1:03

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!

J-K's Bhalesa looks stunning in sunlight after two days of continuous snowfall1:40

J-K's Bhalesa looks stunning in sunlight after two days...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD