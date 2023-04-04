Donald Trump Gets Ready For Court

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, former US President Donald J Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in a Manhattan criminal court after being indicted by a grand jury that heard evidence on hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

He is expected to be arraigned, fingerprinted, and photographed at the courthouse as he becomes the first former US president to face criminal charges.

IMAGE: Donald J Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York city, April 3, 2023. Photograph: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Police and media vehicles seen outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers gather outside the courthouse. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the media work outside Trump Tower. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: A law enforcement officer stands guard near a poster depicting Trump. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: The Manhattan criminal courthouse building is seen through a fence. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather outside the courthouse. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers stand guard outside the courthouse. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: A Trump supporter waits outside the Trump Tower. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

