Rediff.com  » News » Donald Trump Gets Ready For Court

Donald Trump Gets Ready For Court

By REDIFF NEWS
April 04, 2023 19:55 IST
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, former US President Donald J Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in a Manhattan criminal court after being indicted by a grand jury that heard evidence on hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

He is expected to be arraigned, fingerprinted, and photographed at the courthouse as he becomes the first former US president to face criminal charges.

 

IMAGE: Donald J Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York city, April 3, 2023. Photograph: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police and media vehicles seen outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers gather outside the courthouse. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the media work outside Trump Tower. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A law enforcement officer stands guard near a poster depicting Trump. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Manhattan criminal courthouse building is seen through a fence. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather outside the courthouse. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers stand guard outside the courthouse. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Trump supporter waits outside the Trump Tower. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
