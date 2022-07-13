News
Rediff.com  » News » Dom's Take: Run Gota Run

By DOMINIC XAVIER
July 13, 2022 12:33 IST
Dom's Take

 

For three months, protestors -- angry at how President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's policies had provoked economic ruin in Sri Lanka, forcing many islanders to subsist on one meal a day, shutting down schools and public transport because the country had run out of fuel -- had gathered outside the presidential secretariat asking him to resign.

His cabinet -- including his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, the fulcrum of the family political dynasty -- resigned, but Gota refused to go despite the daily protests demanding that he do so.

Shaken by the protestors entering his secretariat and home last weekend -- he had fled to the sanctuary of a Sri Lankan naval ship by then -- Gota promised he would resign on Wednesday, July 13.

On Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, under the protection of darkness and a military that looked the other way, Gota and his family flew to Male and sought refuge in the Maldives.

Dominic Xavier offers his take on Gota's flight .

DOMINIC XAVIER / Rediff.com
 
