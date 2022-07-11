Meet Sri Lanka's New 'Wildlife Minister'

Mayhem prevails in Colombo after protesters enter President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home; mysterious vandals set afire Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence.

IMAGE: A demonstrator shows a dog as Sri Lanka's new 'Wildlife Minister' in President Gotabaya's cabinet meeting room.

IMAGE: Demonstrators eat breakfast after entering the presidential secretariat premises. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: A man tries gym equipment in Gota's gym.

IMAGE: Gota's shirts flung around by demonstrators inside the president's house.

IMAGE: A father and daughter smile as they pass the president's house.

IMAGE: Sri Lankans cook in the garden of the prime minister's official residence.

IMAGE: People wait behind a gate to enter the president's house.

IMAGE: A man wades in the swimming pool at the president's house.

IMAGE: A police officer stands guard putside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence after it was burnt by demonstrators on Saturday.

IMAGE: A part of Wickremesinghe's home seen after demonstrators set it alight.

IMAGE: Another view of Wickremesinghe's private residence.

IMAGE: Wickremesinghe's home was set on fire and then ransacked.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com