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How A Police Dog Cracked A Thane Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 13:21 IST

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A police dog's keen senses helped crack a murder case in Thane, Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of a suspect with a history of violent crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A police dog in Thane helped solve the murder of a man whose body was found near the Bhatsa river.
  • The canine unit led investigators to the Khadavli railway station, providing a crucial lead in the case.
  • Police analysed CCTV footage and missing persons records to identify the suspect, a 'serial offender' from Mumbai.
  • The accused allegedly killed his friend over a monetary dispute, crushing his head and face with a stone.

A police dog has helped solve a murder case in Maharashtra's Thane district, leading to the arrest of a "serial offender" from Mumbai, officials said.

Canine Detective Leads to Breakthrough

The accused, Yogesh Eknath Rane (40), allegedly killed his friend, Rajesh Yogiraj Prabhulkar (49), over a monetary dispute earlier this month, they said.

 

The victim's body, with his head and face crushed, was found on April 21 near the Bhatsa river in the Khadavli area, following which police registered a case on charges of murder against unidentified persons.

Bailey, a canine from the dog squad, guided investigators to Khadavli railway station based on the items found near the body, a police release said.

CCTV Analysis and Suspect Identification

The police then examined 100 to 150 CCTV footages from Khadavli to Mumbai and checked records of nearly 80 missing persons.

Based on the analysis, the police zeroed in on Rane as the suspect. He used to wander in Mumbai, always wearing a cap to avoid identification and frequently changing routes in crowded areas like Dadar, Byculla and Lower Parel, the release said.

Accused Apprehended and Motive Revealed

The accused was apprehended from Lower Parel in Mumbai on Tuesday, it said.

According to the police, the victim and the accused were friends and worked in a catering agency.

On April 20, they went to the Bhatsa river to bathe. The accused had entrusted money to the victim, and an argument broke out over it. The accused allegedly smashed his friend's head and face with a stone to prevent identification, the police said.

Accused Has Prior Criminal Record

According to the police, the accused has a criminal history. On Monday, a case was registered against him in Mumbai for allegedly stealing mobile phones.

Earlier, cases on charges of murder and attempt to murder had been registered against him in Raigad and Mumbai, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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