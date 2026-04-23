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Rampaging Dog Bites Nearly 40 In Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 01:11 IST

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A dog attack in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, has left nearly 40 people injured, prompting immediate medical attention and anti-rabies treatment for the victims.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A dog bit nearly 40 people in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, causing injuries.
  • All the injured individuals are receiving treatment at the Satna District Hospital.
  • Anti-rabies vaccinations are being administered to those who were bitten.
  • The dog attacked people in the Gahra Nala area and Hospital Chowk of Satna.

A dog bit nearly 40 people all of whom are being treated at the Satna District Hospital here, an official said on Wednesday.

Dog Attack Spreads Panic in Satna

Dr Sharad Dubey, a senior official and physician at the hospital, said a dog bit approximately 40 people between the city's Gahra Nala area and Hospital Chowk, and all the injured are receiving first aid at the district hospital.

 

He said that all the injured are being administered anti-rabies vaccinations.

Eyewitness Account of the Dog Attack

Sunderlal Saket, a man injured in the incident, said he had come to buy tea near the Hospital Chowk when a brown dog pounced at him and bit him.

Speaking to PTI Videos, he said, "I somehow managed to escape and save my life. After me, the dog attacked about 8-10 people in front of me."

Earlier in Madhya Pradesh, a similar incident had occurred in Mhow, Indore, where a dog attacked several people.

Dog bite incidents are a recurring public health concern in India, particularly in areas with large stray dog populations. While local municipal bodies are responsible for managing stray animals and implementing vaccination programmes, these measures are often insufficient to prevent such attacks. Increased awareness and responsible pet ownership are crucial in mitigating the risk of dog bites.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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