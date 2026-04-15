Stray dog bites 40 people in 2 hours in Maharashtra

A stray dog attack in Kaij, Maharashtra, has left 40 people injured and seeking rabies vaccinations, raising concerns about public safety and stray animal control measures in the region.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A stray dog bit at least 40 people in Kaij town, Beed district, Maharashtra, causing widespread panic.

The dog attacked people in multiple localities, creating chaos and prompting residents to seek safety.

The Kaij sub-district hospital administered rabies injections to all 40 injured individuals.

Ten individuals with severe wounds were referred to a medical college for advanced treatment.

Local organisations are demanding action against stray dogs, threatening to release them in the Nagar Panchayat office if no measures are taken.

A stray dog went on a rampage, biting at least 40 people within a span of two hours in Kaij town in Beed district of Maharashtra, prompting the victims to queue up at a government hospital to secure anti-rabies vaccinations.

An official said the canine targeted people in several localities, including Mangalwar Peth, Azizpura, Bhimnagar and Roza Mohalla on Monday.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos as the dog targeted anyone in its path, prompting several people to run for safety.

The sudden influx of victims led to long queues at the Kaij sub-district hospital as people rushed to secure anti-rabies vaccinations.

Medical Response and Treatment

"We have administered rabies injections to all 40 injured people who reported to the hospital. Among them, ten individuals sustained deep or multiple puncture wounds and have been referred to the Swami Ramanand Teerth Government Rural Medical College and Hospital (SRTGRMCH) Ambajogai for advanced treatment," Kaij sub-district hospital superintendent Dr Dattatray Kendre stated on Wednesday.

Community Reaction and Demands

Kaij Taluka Vikas Sangharsh Samiti president Hanumant Bhosale said we will catch the stray dogs and release them inside the Nagar Panchayat office if no action is taken against canines.