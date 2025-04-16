HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 5 booked for breaking stray dog's teeth using pliers in MP village

5 booked for breaking stray dog's teeth using pliers in MP village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 16, 2025 16:26 IST

x

The police have registered a case against five persons for subjecting a stray dog to cruelty as they broke the animal's teeth using a pair of pliers in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Rawatpura Khurd village on Monday, and its video has surfaced on social media platforms, an official said.

"Residents of the village said the stray dog created a lot of terror and used to bite the locals. As a result, the villagers chalked out a plan to end the menace," Daboh police station in-charge Rajesh Sharma said.

 

Accordingly, some villagers caught the dog and tied him to a cot. They then inserted a stick in his mouth and broke the teeth using a pair of pliers. After that, they released the canine, he said.

After the video of the incident surfaced on social media, members of an organisation -- Insaniyat Group -- lodged a complaint with the police, he said.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered against three persons, identified as Parmal Singh Kushwah, Brijesh Baghel and Anand Kushwaha, and two unidentified individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 325 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering an animal useless) and provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The dog is currently undergoing treatment in Bhind, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Sunny Deol Songs You Must Listen To

webstory image 3

Madras Tomato Rice: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

18-year-old creates 150 bird nests to save sparrows1:58

18-year-old creates 150 bird nests to save sparrows

Umeed scheme a ray of hope for Suman Devi of Rajouri district1:31

Umeed scheme a ray of hope for Suman Devi of Rajouri...

Panchvati Express becomes India's first train with ATM0:14

Panchvati Express becomes India's first train with ATM

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD