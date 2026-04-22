Stray dog goes on biting spree at UP wedding venue, 60 injured

A terrifying incident unfolded at a wedding farewell in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, as a stray dog went on a biting rampage, injuring over 60 guests and sparking concerns about public safety and municipal animal control.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Over 60 individuals, including children and adults, sustained injuries from a stray dog attack during a wedding farewell ceremony at a banquet hall in Budaun.

The incident caused panic and a stampede-like situation as the dog indiscriminately bit guests and later attacked passersby and shopkeepers.

All injured individuals received anti-rabies shots at the community health centre in Bisauli, with 109 people registered for treatment on the day of the incident.

Local residents have accused municipal authorities of negligence in managing stray dog populations, citing a lack of immediate response to the roaming dog.

Authorities have issued instructions to the Bisauli municipal body's executive officer to address the stray dog issue promptly.

More than 60 people, including guests and family members, were injured after a stray dog went on a biting spree during a bride's farewell at a banquet hall in Budaun, triggering panic and chaos, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Abhinandan banquet hall on Bilsi Road under the Bisauli police station limits, when the dog entered the premises and began attacking people indiscriminately.

Chaos and Injuries at Wedding Venue

Eyewitnesses said the sudden attack led to a stampede-like situation, with women and children screaming and running for safety, some even falling and getting injured in the rush.

The dog later moved onto the road and attacked passersby and shopkeepers before fleeing towards a nearby village, where it apparently bit cattle.

Those injured included men, women and children, including Manisha (9), Pooja (12), Vijay Pratap (15), Kanchan (16), Pinki (26), Ramesh (50), Madan Lal (66), Sunita (35) and Chandravati (40), among others.

Medical Response and Public Outcry

The injured were taken to the community health centre (CHC) in Bisauli, where they were administered anti-rabies shots before being discharged.

Some of the victims also sought treatment at private hospitals. The medical officer at the CHC, Arvind Verma, said 109 people were registered for anti-rabies treatment on Monday, of which around 60 were linked to the banquet hall incident.

The incident triggered anger and fear in the locality, with residents alleging negligence by the municipal authorities.

The locals claimed that despite spending funds on stray dog management, no immediate response was seen on the ground, as the dog was still roaming freely. Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar said instructions have been issued to the executive officer of the Bisauli municipal body to take necessary action and address the issue at the earliest.