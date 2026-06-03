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Doda Police Seizes Property Worth Rs 52 Lakh In Anti-Drug Drive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 22:21 IST

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Doda Police has taken stringent action against drug trafficking, attaching a Rs 52 lakh residential property under the NDPS Act, demonstrating a firm commitment to dismantling illicit drug networks and their financial assets in Jammu and Kashmir.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Doda Police attached a residential property worth Rs 52 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • The property, a double-storeyed house in Sadiqabad, Doda, was allegedly acquired using proceeds from illicit narcotics trade.
  • This action is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking and its financial networks in the region.
  • Police are continuing efforts to identify and attach any additional assets found to have been acquired through illegal means.
  • Authorities reiterate a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and appeal for public cooperation to combat substance abuse.

Police on Wednesday attached a residential property worth around Rs 52 lakh in Doda district under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking and its financial networks, officials said.

They said the action was taken in connection with a case registered at Doda police station under various sections of the NDPS Act.

 

Doda Police Intensifies Anti-Drug Operations

During the investigation, police recovered substantial quantities of narcotic substances, cash proceeds and other incriminating material, indicating the accused persons' involvement in illegal drug trafficking activities, officials said.

Police conducted a financial investigation and revealed that a double-storeyed residential house with a basement in Sadiqabad, Doda, belonging to Zareena Begum, wife of the late Ghulam Ali, was allegedly acquired using proceeds from the illicit narcotics trade.

Police said they carried out the attachment after establishing a clear link between the property and proceeds derived from drug trafficking, pending further proceedings before the authority.

They said efforts are underway to identify and attach any additional assets found to have been acquired through illegal means.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, police said they would continue taking stringent action against those involved in the narcotics trade and the assets and financial infrastructure supporting such activities.

Police also appealed to the public to share information related to drug trafficking and substance abuse to help strengthen collective efforts towards a drug-free society.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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