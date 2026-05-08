Massive Drug Bust: Assets Worth Crores Seized In J&K

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Anantnag police seized assets worth over Rs 6.5 crore in Jammu and Kashmir under the NDPS Act, targeting a family allegedly involved in the illicit narcotics trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Anantnag police seized assets worth Rs 6.5 crore linked to drug trafficking.

The assets belonged to Bashir Ahmad Mir and his family, residents of Doonipora Sangam.

The family is under investigation for amassing wealth disproportionate to their known income through narcotics.

Three FIRs were previously filed against the family under the NDPS Act for drug-related offences.

Seized properties include residential houses, a commercial building, land, and a vehicle.

Properties worth over Rs 6.5 crore, allegedly acquired through illicit drug trafficking, were on Friday attached in the Anantnag district, making it the single largest attachment under the NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"In continuation of its sustained and aggressive crackdown against the narcotics network, the Anantnag police initiated seizure proceedings under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act against Bashir Ahmad Mir and family members, all residents of Doonipora Sangam," a police spokesman said.

Investigation Uncovers Illicit Wealth

He said the attachment was done after an inquiry revealed that the family had amassed massive movable and immovable assets disproportionate to their known lawful sources of income.

The inquiry established that these properties were jointly held by the family members and are suspected to have been acquired through proceeds generated from the illicit narcotics trade, the spokesman said.

Family's Criminal History Revealed

During the course of the inquiry, the family's criminal history came to light, revealing that three FIRs were filed under the NDPS Act, the spokesperson said.

The first FIR was registered in 2011, during which 1.1 kgs of charas were recovered from Mir's father, Gul Mohammad.

The second case was registered in 2020, during which 500 grams of charas were recovered from Mir. And the third one in 2024, during which 58.90 kgs of poppy straw were recovered.

Details of Seized Properties

He said the properties identified and attached or seized during the proceedings include a double-storey residential house, a newly-built residential house, a commercial building, all situated at Sangam, 211 marlas of land in Sangam/Naina area, and a vehicle.

The total estimated value of the seized properties is approximately Rs 6.5 crore, he added.