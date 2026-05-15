Relatives chase, attack doctors after two patients die in Raj hospital

Following the deaths of two patients, doctors at a Kota hospital were assaulted by grieving relatives alleging negligence, sparking outrage and a temporary work stoppage.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Relatives alleged medical negligence, leading to protests and accusations against the hospital.

Hospital officials deny negligence, stating the patients were already in critical condition upon arrival.

Police have registered cases related to the deaths, and hospital authorities plan to file a complaint regarding the assault.

Resident doctors briefly boycotted work in protest of the attack, but agreed to handle emergency cases.

Doctors were chased and thrashed by irate relatives of two patients who died here at the MBS Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The relatives placed the two men's bodies on a road outside and raised slogans accusing the hospital of negligence in treatment.

The two deceased were Kishan, 25, a resident of Tonk district, and Madan Lal, 55, of Badanaya Goun in Bundi district.

According to the hospital, while Kishan died of complications from a tetanus infection, Madan, who was admitted with severe abdominal swelling, succumbed to breathing complications.

A doctor said the staff was administering CPR to one of the patients when his relatives created a ruckus.

Dr Priyank alleged that he and Dr Rakshit were in the middle of a CPR when around two dozen people barged inside, roughed them up and tore their clothes. They escaped by running into a bathroom.

Kishan was admitted to the isolation ward, while Madan Lal was receiving treatment in the emergency ward.

The hospital said both were already in critical condition since their admission last night.

Meanwhile, a brother-in-law of Kishan alleged that Kishan's condition deteriorated after he was administered an injection.

"As I grabbed the doctor, he handed over these (showed stethoscope and T-shirt) to me and ran away," he said.

Angry kin allegedly damaged hospital furniture, bathroom gates, and carried one of the bodies out of the ward and protested on the road outside the hospital.

A hospital official slammed them for creating a ruckus.

"The resident doctors are filled with outrage over the manhandling, tearing of clothes and have boycotted the work for a while. However, they agreed to handle the emergency cases showing sensitivity," MBS Hospital superintendent Dr Dharamraj Meena said.

He denied there was negligence in the treatment of the two patients, insisting they were already critical.

Meena said that two were not even officially declared dead before their relatives removed them from the hospital and attacked the resident doctors.

Meanwhile, circle deputy superintendent of police Dr Punam Chauhan said the police had registered separate cases in the deaths under Section 194 (suspicious, unnatural death) of BNSS.

Kishan's body was handed over to his family members after the postmortem, while the autopsy of Madanlal was underway, she said.

No police complaint had yet been filed by the doctors, the DSP said.

Resident doctors later staged a protest on the hospital campus, demanding action against the attackers.

Hospital authorities said a formal complaint would be lodged with the police against the accused.