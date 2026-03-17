Two arrested over doctor assault at Nadia hospital

Following an altercation over patient care, two individuals have been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors at a West Bengal hospital, highlighting the ongoing issue of violence against healthcare professionals.

Key Points Two individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Kalyani, West Bengal.

The assault occurred after an altercation between the relatives of a road accident victim and the attending doctors.

Ten to fifteen relatives allegedly assaulted two on-duty doctors, causing minor injuries.

Police intervened to control the situation and made the arrests.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors at a hospital in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Kalyani on Monday night, they said.

A road accident victim was admitted to the hospital around 10.30 pm. An altercation broke out between the patient's relatives and the attending doctors during treatment, they said.

Following that, 10 to 15 relatives of the patient allegedly assaulted two on-duty doctors, who sustained minor injuries, they added.

Police said they rushed to the spot after getting to know about the incident and brought the situation under control.

Subsequently, two persons were arrested, they said.