Doctors protest across India against Bengal violence

Last updated on: June 14, 2019 12:23 IST

Junior doctors in West Bengal continued with their agitation for the fourth day on Friday, hampering regular services in all state-run medical colleges and hospitals, and a number of private hospitals.

IMAGE: Members of Indian Medical Association stage a protest in Trivandrum over violence against doctors in West Bengal. Photograph: ANI

However, emergency services were available at one or two hospitals, including Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, on Friday morning.

Notwithstanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's warning of strict action if work is not resumed, the junior doctors carried on with their agitation.

Services were totally disrupted in outdoor facilities and other departments of state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities.

In solidarity with their protest, around 4,500 resident doctors in Maharashtra stayed away from work on Friday.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said junior doctors at government hospitals in the state will not perform surgeries or attend to out-patient departments (OPDs) between 8 am and 5 pm Friday.

However, emergency services will not be affected, it said.

"We will not be treating any patients in routine OPDs or carry out surgeries or take rounds of wards. Doctors posted on emergency duties will not participate in the protest," a resident doctor, who is a member of MARD, said.

IMAGE: Doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi prepare to stage a protest. They've also announced a day-long strike. Photograph: ANI

In New Delhi, thousands of patients were hit hard after doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences halted services in support of Bengal doctors.

"My sister was supposed to go for eye surgery. She has a tumour in one of her eyes. We reached the hospital as per the given time but the room was locked.

"The staff at the hospital said that the doctors are on strike. I don't know what when this strike would end," said Mohammed Arif, a resident of New Delhi.

Santosh Kumar also narrated his ordeal and said due to strike they are forced to take treatment for his mother from a private hospital and being a poor he cannot afford it.

IMAGE: Doctors protest at Government Medical College, Nagpur. Photograph: ANI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, while condemning the 'recent incidents of violence', urged patients and their caregivers to exercise restraints.

The minister also assured that he will take up the matter with the chief ministers of states so that such incidents can be avoided in the future.

Protests were also staged by doctors of Government Medical College in Nagpur, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, Jaipuria hospital in Jaipur, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur and by members of Indian Medical Association in Trivandrum.

The junior doctors have been agitating since Tuesday demanding security for themselves in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors, Dr Arindam Dutta, told PTI that demonstrations will continue till their demands are met.

IMAGE: Junior doctors in Kolkata continued their protest for the fourth day. Photograph: ANI

"The manner in which the chief minister threatened the junior doctors is quite unexpected... This is an insult to our community. We also condemn this... She has to apologise for what she said yesterday.

"We are not outsiders and this agitation is spontaneous... We are contemplating mass resignations," Dutta said.

Banerjee, who visited the state-run SSKM hospital on Thursday in the wake of disruption of medical services in several parts of the state, had warned the doctors of action if they did not resume work.

She had also alleged that 'outsiders' present among the agitating SSKM hospital doctors, 'abused' her.

Expressing solidarity with their junior colleagues, senior doctors said that their demands were quite justified.

Meanwhile, the principal and the medical superintendent of the NRS Medical College and Hospital submitted their resignations on Thursday night.

The medical college's principal, Prof Saibal Mukherjee, and medical superintendent cum vice-principal Prof Saurabh Chattopadhyaya submitted their resignations to the Director of Medical Education (DME) for 'failing to overcome the crisis' at the medical institution.

State DME Prof Dr Pradip Kumar De had issued a directive on Thursday night to the principals and directors of all medical colleges to ensure resumption of normal services immediately at out patient and emergency departments.

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had on Thursday appealed to junior doctors to rejoin their duties.

A team of doctors had met the governor at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday and apprised him about the assaults on doctors allegedly by relatives of a patient who had died at the NRS medical college and hospital on Saturday night.

A memorandum submitted to the governor by the junior doctors is being sent to the state government for appropriate action, officials said.

With ANI inputs