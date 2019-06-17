Docs across country respond to IMA call, boycott work

June 17, 2019 13:23 IST

Healthcare services at government and private hospitals in the national capital and several other states and cities were hit on Monday as scores of doctors, including those at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, decided to boycott work for a day in support of their striking colleagues in West Bengal.

IMAGE: Students and doctors of Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) hold placards during their strike in protest against the attack on an intern doctor, in Guwahati, on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Resident Doctors' Association of the AIIMS in Delhi, which earlier decided not to join the strike, announced withdrawal of all non-essential services from noon after a junior doctor at its trauma centre was assaulted in the early hours of Monday.

The medico at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre was allegedly assaulted for 'giving preferential care to a critical patient', the RDA said in a statement.

Doctors of the AIIMS also held a protest march in the campus between 8 am and 9 am.

"We once again urge the West Bengal administration to fulfil the demands of the striking doctors and resolve the matter amicably at the earliest in the best interest of the general public," a statement issued by the RDA said, adding a meeting of its general body will be held at 6 pm to decide the further course of action.

The Indian Medical Association has given the strike call with the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country.

IMAGE: Students and doctors of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hold placards during their strike, in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMA members also staged a dharna at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as well as Delhi government facilities such as Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital are joining the strike.

The apex medical body, IMA, said all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday.

Emergency and casualty services will continue to function, it said.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) have extended their support to the strike.

IMAGE: All India Doctor's Strike being observed at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital. Photograph: ANI

"Emergent Executive Committee Meeting convened decided to support the call given by IMA for withdrawal of non-essential services on 17th June (Monday) for 24 hours (6 am to 6 am) to protest against violence against doctors and hospitals.

"All clinics, nursing homes, diagnostic centres and hospitals are requested to shut down routine services," a statement by the DMA said.

More than 40,000 doctors in Maharashtra are also boycotting work on Monday as part of the strike call given IMA, an official said.

Doctors, from various government and private hospitals in the state, are mainly boycotting the OPD and other non-essential health services, he said.

"Over 40,000 doctors and other medical practitioners in Maharashtra have decided to support their colleagues in West Bengal who are protesting against their Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," an IMA official in Mumbai said.

IMAGE: Doctors hold protest at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI

However, the emergency services will not be affected and those already hospitalised will continue to get all the necessary medication and attention, he said.

"The OPD services have been suspended at various hospitals in support of the strike call," IMA Maharashtra's honorary secretary Dr Suhas Pingale told PTI.

Several doctors in Goa boycotted work on Monday and took out a 'silent protest march' in Panaji to condemn the attack on some of their colleagues in West Bengal.

In response to the strike call given by IMA, the non-essential medical services were suspended in various government and private hospitals of the coastal state, an official said.

A number of doctors participated in the silent protest march taken out from the Azad Maidan to Panjim market in the state capital.

IMAGE: Doctors protest at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI

Shekhar Salkar, the former chief of IMA, Goa, who took part in the protest march, said, "Doctors were striking work in the coastal state to express solidarity with their colleagues who were recently attacked in West Bengal."

He demanded that armed security personnel be deployed outside all casualty wards in government-run hospitals.

The private hospitals should also take care to protect their doctors from unwarranted attacks, he said.

In Goa, he said, there were very few incidents in the past of doctors being attacked by families of patients.

"But, in such cases, the culprits were booked and punished. We are thankful to former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar as his then government issued a look out notice against a person who fled abroad after attacking a doctor here," Salkar said.

IMAGE: Doctors on strike at King George's Medical University (KGMU). Photograph: ANI

In Karnataka, hundreds of private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics suspended OPD services on Monday following the IMA call.

The strike had a telling effect as people were seen struggling to get medical aid in private hospitals.

However, the government hospitals remained open as usual following a circular by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare.

Health department sources said there was heavy rush at government hospitals since Monday morning.

The IMA did not heed to state Health Minister S S Patil's appeal to keep the strike symbolic and not cause much trouble to people.

"Almost all private hospitals and clinics have shut their OPD services. Emergency and pregnancy cases were taken up," Karnataka IMA president N Dhanpal told PTI.

IMAGE: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal hold protest. Photograph: ANI

Prominent hospitals in Bengaluru which joined the strike were Apollo Hospitals, St John's Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Sagar Hospital, Dhanpal added.

Suresh Shastry, joint director, Health and Family Welfare Department, said the strike had no effect on government hospitals.

Doctors also boycotted work and staged protests in Assam, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

Junior doctors in West Bengal are on strike since June 11 after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In a show of solidarity with their counterparts in Bengal, medical practitioners across the country have chosen to keep away from work.

With ANI inputs.