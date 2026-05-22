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Home  » News » Doctor Attacked At Pulwama Hospital After Dispute

Doctor Attacked At Pulwama Hospital After Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 22:24 IST

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A doctor in Pulwama, Kashmir, was violently assaulted by a patient's attendant at a government hospital, highlighting concerns over safety in healthcare settings.

Key Points

  • A doctor at a Pulwama hospital was injured after being assaulted by a patient's attendant.
  • The incident occurred at the District Hospital Pulwama during Outpatient Department hours.
  • The attendant allegedly attacked the doctor with a bench, causing head injuries requiring stitches.
  • The dispute arose after the doctor, having worked overtime, advised the attendant to see another doctor.

A doctor at a government hospital in Pulwama was injured on Friday after a patient's attendant allegedly assaulted him, officials said.

The incident took place inside the District Hospital Pulwama in South Kashmir.

 

Details Of The Hospital Altercation

An attendant attacked the doctor, Omar Khan, with a bench, striking his forehead and causing injuries that required eight stitches, officials said.

A security guard was also injured during the altercation, they said.

The attendant allegedly tried to force Dr Khan, who was performing his duties at the Outpatient Department (OPD), to examine his patient. Khan had already worked an additional hour beyond his duty time and advised the attendant to have the patient examined by another doctor on duty, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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