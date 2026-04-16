Ambala Hospital Patient's Outburst: Doctor Allegedly Assaulted Over Delay

A patient's frustration over treatment delays at an Ambala hospital escalated into chaos, resulting in the alleged assault of a doctor and raising concerns about hospital security.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A patient at Ambala civil hospital created a disturbance due to perceived delays in medical attention.

The patient allegedly grabbed a female doctor's arm and scuffled with a security guard.

A cleaning chemical was thrown, causing minor injuries to a security guard and a bystander.

The incident stemmed from the patient's impatience while waiting for a medico-legal case (MLC) report.

Hospital staff are demanding increased security measures in the emergency ward following the altercation.

A patient on Thursday raised a ruckus here at the civil hospital over delay in attending to him and allegedly grabbed the arm of a female doctor and scuffled with a security guard, police said.

The chaos lasted for about 20 minutes, during which the person also threw a cleaning chemical on the ground.

Eyewitnesses said some of the chemical landed on the guard's face and eyes and sent him writhing. A bystander also got minor injuries due to the chemical spill.

The hospital administration called the police, who took the man in for questioning.

The doctor told the police that a patient had come to the hospital to get an MLC (medico-legal case) report registered.

She was tending to other patients and asked the patient in question to wait for two minutes; however, he became agitated and began verbally abusing the staff, hospital sources said.

When the security guard stationed in the ward attempted to reason with the patient, he got into a physical altercation with him, they alleged.

The doctor tried to calm him down, but he grabbed her hand and began to fight with her as well, the police said.

Demands for Increased Security

Following the incident, the hospital staff demanded increased security in the emergency ward.